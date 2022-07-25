HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A longtime Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District board member announced her resignation.

Gerry Fleuriet, a Harlingen native, has served as a board member since 1996.

Fleuriet plans to resign at the end of the month.

“She fills any room that she walks into with joy and wisdom,” Bobby Muniz, HCISD Board President, said. “What an honor it has been to serve alongside her. Her enthusiasm is contagious. She is truly HCISD’s best

cheerleader.”

Fleuriet went to school at HCISD when she was 6 years old and graduated from Harlingen High School.

The board member is a former elementary teacher.

“Gerry has been a pivotal member of our journey,” Alicia Noyola, superintendent, said. “She also brings a level of calmness and grace through any type of situation.”

Fleuriet has earned many accolades during her time on the board, including being recognized as Board of the Year by the Texas Association of School Administrators in 2019.

She was also part of the board that received the 32nd Kennedy Center and National School Boards Association Award in 2021 for demonstrating outstanding support for arts education.