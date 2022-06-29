HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees approved pay raises for all employees Tuesday night.

All teachers in the district will receive a $1,500 raise.

The starting salary for a new teacher at HCISD is now $53,550.

Additional increases of $390 to $1,990 based on a Texas Association of School Boards Salary Study will also be implemented in the 2022-2023 Compensation Plan.

The district is also increasing the starting pay of bus drivers to $16.75 per hour.

Hourly staff can expect a 3.5% increase in pay based on the midpoint.

Other employees will receive a 2.5% increase in pay based on the midpoint.

Harlingen CISD is offering stipends to teachers in Special Education, teachers with a Master’s Degree in their content area, and Math and Science teachers.

Retention stipends for all employees are $1,000 in December and $500 in May.

The school district will continue to pay the 100% total cost of health insurance for all its employees.

