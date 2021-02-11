HCCSA offers space heaters to residents in need

EDINBURG, Texas — The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency (HCCSA) said they are helping residents to stay warm during the cold snap.

The HCCSA said they currently have a limited number of space heaters available for those in need. Officials said space heaters are available for elderly and disabled residents.

“We are distributing some space heaters to families and individuals who may be elderly, disabled or families who have very small children and of course the safety precautions are to ensure the electrical outlets are, if the electrical appliance is to make sure those electrical outlets are safe and haven’t had any recent issues,” said Jaime Longoria, director, Hidalgo County Community Service Agency.

In order to qualify, an application must be submitted here. More information will be required from applicants.

For more on this initiative all (956) 383-6240.