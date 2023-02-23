EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A hazmat unit was on the scene to investigate a “suspicious container” at DHR Health in Edinburg Thursday morning, officials said.

According to a statement from DHR Health, emergency management was alerted about the container outside of the ER entrance/exit.

DHR Health described the item as a white Styrofoam contained with a dark liquid inside.

“Our team immediately contacted local authorities and Edinburg Fire and Pharr Hazmat teams were on the scene in minutes in order to assess the situation,” the statement reads.

There was no danger to patients, visitors or staff, DHR said. The area has since been cleared and no hazardous materials were detected, according to the statement.

“DHR Health considers the safety of our patients and staff our highest priority and we thank first responders who immediately arrived on scene,” DHR Health stated.