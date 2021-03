Edinburg, Texas (KVEO) — Edinburg Fire officials responded to hay bales that caught on fire on the flatbed of an 18-wheeler Thursday night.

The fire is located off Expressway 281 in between Owassa Road and Minessota Road in Edinburg.

Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown and nobody is in immediate danger.

Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider told KVEO that the fire will take a few hours to contain.