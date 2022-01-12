Have you seen him: Police searching for theft suspect

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a theft suspect.

A man is wanted for committing theft inside a Walmart, located at 2205 Ruben M. Torres in Brownsville.

The suspect was seen on camera footage walking into the store and taking a cell phone by the produce department, according to a press release.

The man is seen on the footage wearing a gray long sleeve hoodie and what appeared to be dark jeans.



Courtesy: The Brownsville Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546 – 8477.

All calls remain anonymous. Information provided could lead to a cash reward.