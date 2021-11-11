Have you seen him: Police search for suspected motor vehicle burglar

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspected motor vehicle burglar.

Officials are searching for a man who committed burglary of a motor vehicle that took place at Via Del Mar Circle.

After burglarizing a vehicle, the man “went to several stores using the victim’s stolen credit card” to make purchases, according to Brownsville PD.

Brownsville PD located surveillance footage from within the store of the transactions.

Brownsville PD asks anyone with information to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546 – 8477 or submit an online tip.

All tips will remain anonymous. Information provided may earn you a cash reward.

