EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a murder suspect that stabbed a man in Edinburg.

On Friday, at approximately 9:47 p.m. HCSO deputies responded to the 6300 block of Allegiant Street in rural Edinburg in reference to a stabbing, according to a release from HCSO.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered an unresponsive man that had an “apparent wound to the chest,” stated the release.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. HCSO reclassified the stabbing incident as a homicide.

Witnesses told authorities that the man had been involved in an altercation with another man when he was stabbed.

Saturday morning, HSCO identified the murder suspect as 22-year-old Jesus Francisco Ramirez-Gonzalez.

A murder arrest warrant has been issued.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

HCSO encourages any witnesses with any additional information regarding the case to come forward.

Individuals interested in submitting a tip can contact HCSO at (956)383-8114. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956)668-8477.