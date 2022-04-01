MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is searching for a missing 27-year-old man.

Leo Abraham Figueroa was last seen walking in the area of the 4100 block of North 2nd Street in McAllen.

Courtesy: The McAllen Police Department

On Thursday, his voluntary absence was reported to McAllen PD at approximately 4:03 p.m.

Figueroa’s well-being is a concern and police officers are searching for him.

Information on Figueroa’s whereabouts can be reported to the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

Tips can also be submitted through the smartphone app “P3 Tips.”