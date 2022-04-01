MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is searching for a missing 27-year-old man.
Leo Abraham Figueroa was last seen walking in the area of the 4100 block of North 2nd Street in McAllen.
On Thursday, his voluntary absence was reported to McAllen PD at approximately 4:03 p.m.
Figueroa’s well-being is a concern and police officers are searching for him.
Information on Figueroa’s whereabouts can be reported to the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.
Tips can also be submitted through the smartphone app “P3 Tips.”