MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a man wanted for Continuous Violence Against the Family, a Third Degree Felony.

On Wednesday, McAllen PD received a report of an assault at 10:25 a.m., according to authorities.

A warrant of arrest was issued for Heron Nelson Villalobos for Continuous Violence Against the Family a Third Degree Felony.

The 26-year-old Hispanic man is described as 5 foot 5 inches with a weight of 150 pounds. Villalobos has brown eyes and black hair.

Individuals with any information regarding the location of Villalobos are asked to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers (956)687-8477.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through the smart phone app “P3 TIPS.”