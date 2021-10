HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriffs Department is searching for a man wanted on assault charges.

Manuel Grimaldo, 27, is wanted for the Assault of a Family/Household Member.

Grimaldo is described as a five-feet five-inches man with black hair and brown eyes with a weight of 150 pounds.

The previously convicted man was last known to have been living in Weslaco, Texas.