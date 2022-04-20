BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man wanted for assault.

On Sunday, a man assaulted a fellow customer at 4214 Southmost Boulevard.

The suspect was seen on surveillance footage get up from his table, assault another individual and exit the location.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)546-8477.

Information provided could earn individuals a cash reward.

All calls remain anonymous.