HAVE YOU SEEN HIM: Police search for aggravated robbery suspect

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office is asking the public for help identifying an aggravated burglary suspect.

Deputies are searching for a man who committed a burglary that took place on October 7.

The burglary took place at the Service Express Drive-Thru, located North of 5 Mile Line Road on Doffing Road in Mission, according to a social media post from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

A man entered the drive-thru with a kitchen knife and demanded money.

The cashier described the man’s appearance, saying he was wearing a gray sweatshirt with the lettering “LOVE” and black sweat pants with a blue face mask.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo from camera footage within the store.

Anyone with information can contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.

Information provided that leads to an arrest may qualify for a reward.