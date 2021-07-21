HAVE YOU SEEN HIM: Police continue search for burglary suspect

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect.

Police are searching for a man who committed burglary of a vehicle on June 6.

The burglary took place at the 3500 block of Rey Fausto in Brownsville.

In a photo provided by police, the man is seen wearing a black-colored face mask and a light-colored tee shirt and jeans.

The suspect is known to drive down streets in an SUV and stop in front of locations, where he then takes vehicles.

Brownsville PD urges the public to lock their car doors.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477 or submit a tip online here.