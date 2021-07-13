HAVE YOU SEEN HIM: Brownsville PD searching for theft suspect

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a theft suspect.

Police are searching for a man who committed a theft at a gas station Sunday, approximately at 8 p.m. according to Brownsville PD.

The gas station that the theft occurred is located at 1601 Central Boulevard in Brownsville.

In a photo provided by police, the man is seen wearing a black colored shirt and dark pants.

The man was seen leaving the scene in a maroon truck.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.