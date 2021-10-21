Have you seen her: Police search for identity theft suspect

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for help identifying an identity theft suspect.

Police are searching for the whereabouts of 31-year-old Jeanette Barron.

Barron is wanted for Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information as she has used several stolen identification documents.

Brownsville PD asks anyone with information to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546 – 8477 or submit an online tip.

All tips will remain anonymous. Information provided may earn you a cash reward.