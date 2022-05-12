BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for a person of interest in a credit card abuse case.

Brownsville Police Department detectives are looking to identify a woman wanted as a person of interest in a credit card abuse case.

The victim told authorities her wallet was taken from the 2300 block of North Expressway, according to Brownsville PD.

The suspect used the stolen cards at a nearby store when the victim received an alert from her bank regarding the use.

Surveillance footage was obtained by Brownsville PD detectives. Photos of the woman were shared with the public.

The woman is seen in the footage wearing a tank top, gray leggings, and tennis shoes with a mask.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this vehicle and/or the owner is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

The information provided may lead to a cash reward, according to the post.