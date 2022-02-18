HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man has been charged for the murder of an 11-year-old child that happened in early February.

Daveyonne Howard, 19 years old, has been charged with the murder of the 11-year-old child, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Officials said that Howard is currently in the Harris County Jail on an unrelated charge.

An investigation, started Feb 3, revealed that before the murder, Howard was breaking into vehicles when he was eventually caught by an owner of one of the vehicles broken into, the release said.

Authorities said Howard then fled the scene with the owner of the vehicle chasing after him to recover his stolen property.

The two arrived at another apartment complex located at 12212 Tidewell Road where Howard began shooting at the man chasing him and shot the 11-year-old victim, the release said.

Officials said that Howard has a criminal history and was out on bond for aggravated robbery at the time of the murder.