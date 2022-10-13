HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen’s Riofest is scheduled to make its return this November after a 12-year hiatus with concerts, tailgates, cookoffs, and much more.

The two-day event is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, with a Mexican Artisan market, vendor village, kids corner, food festival, beer garden, and live balloon canvas art until 10 p.m.

The family festival will take place at the Harlingen Baseball Field at 1216 Fair Park Blvd.

Other activities scheduled for Friday include:

— 4:45 to 5 p.m. Ribbon cutting

— 5:15 to 6 p.m. Veterans Day Celebration

— 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Run Riofest 5K

— 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jenny and the Mexicats concert

— 8:30 to 10 p.m. Kevin Fowler concert

On Saturday, Nov. 12, gates to the event open at noon with an art walk at Lon C. Hill Park, BBQ cookoff, and tailgate party.

Performances on Saturday include The Banditos, Alex Coba, Los Garcia Brothers, Solido, and the Eli Young Band from 8:30 p.m to 10 p.m.