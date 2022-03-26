HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Friday night, a new food truck park in Harlingen called the Moon Rock held its grand opening.

The Harlingen Chamber of Commerce joined owner Christian Zanca to host an official ribbon-cutting to kick off the event.

“I’m super excited, to be honest!” said Joshua Teruneh, a Harlingen native.

Ternueh said that the Moon Rock opening is a sign of growth in the lower Rio Grande Valley.

“You know it just shows that we are developing as a community,” said Teruneh. “I remember traveling a lot to Austin and seeing all these cool food trucks open till like 2 am in the morning and I used to say ‘dude we should have more stuff like this in the Valley’ and we’re finally getting it!”

The owner Christian Zanca said it took creating a new city ordinance to open the Moon Rock.

“When I first came on board Harlingen didn’t even have a food truck park ordinance so it was a process to get that in place and get the rules put in place that would be beneficial for both the city and the business,” said Zanca.

Zanca said the model of the food truck park allows for small businesses and vendors to grow.

“Having a place like this that draws people to it and having a community within the food trucks, marketing, listening to each other,” said Zanca.

One food truck stationed at the Moon Rock on Friday was Food Coma.

“I’m from southern California originally so it’s kind of a California-Mexican fusion flavor,” said Cheryl Knight, the owner.

Knight agreed with Zanca’s business-friendly approach and said the food park allows her to be stationed there year-round.

“Oh it’s great because you don’t have to worry about trying to find a location or get permission to be in a certain spot, I love the live music and the bar. It’s great for business,” said Knight.

Zanca eventually wants to bring in small vendors to set up tables to sell their products.

“Please reach out to us we’re trying to get together with other small business owners who are trying to set up shop here for free,” said Zanca.