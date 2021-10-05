Harlingen’s annual Halloween event set to make a return

The National Retail Federation said interest in celebrating Halloween is actually nearing “pre-pandemic levels.” (Getty Images)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen’s annual Halloween event will be back on Oct. 30 after last year’s event was cancelled due to COVID-19, according to a press release.

Halloween in the Park is a free event sponsored by the city that features costume parties, a free haunted house and candy, and food vendors. The event provides children with a safe environment to trick-or-treat, rather than having them walk the streets near traffic.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lon C. Hill Destination Park, 1217 Fair Park Blvd. The reasoning for this year’s change in location was to provide attendees more room to space out and socially distance, according to the release.

In support of the Teal Pumpkin Project, the City of Harlingen encourages all participants that will hand out candy to provide a non-food item option in a separate bowl for children dealing with food allergies.