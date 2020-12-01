Harlingen woman wanted for breaking into home, damages property

Primera, Texas (KVEO)—Primera police is searching for a woman accused of breaking into a home and damaging property.

According to police, the incident took place near Wilcox Street and South Oakley Boulevard around 11 a.m. on Nov. 22.

Police say 29-year-old Bryana Renee Zamorano gained entry to the home by breaking a window and entering the living room.

Primera Police Chief Manuel Trevino says no items were taken from the home and that the amount of damages is still to be determined

Bryana Renee Zamorano/ Credit: Primera Police Deparment

Zamorano currently lives in the city of Harlingen.

The public is asked to please call the Primera Crimes stoppers at 956-536-0776 if they have any information on the suspect.

