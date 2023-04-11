HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen woman is turning 100 Friday and her senior home is planning to celebrate with a party.

Phyllis Ford was born April 14, 1923, in Minnesota. She married the late Fred Ford and they had five children together. Phyllis worked at a medical clinic in Minnesota for 15 years, then moved to California where she spent most of her life.

Phyllis now spends her days at Valley View Senior Living in Harlingen. The staff at Valley View say her favorite color is blue and her favorite snack is vanilla ice cream.

At almost 100 years old, Phyllis’s advice for getting through life is to “keep your mind straight and pray during good and hard times, always keep a cheerful attitude and always look on the bright side of life.”

Staff, fellow residents, family and friends will be celebrating Phyllis’s birthday at 2:30 p.m. on April 14 at 900 Camelot Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 with cake, punch and cookies. Local musician Brett Marshall will be providing live entertainment.