SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen woman was sentenced to prison in connection to a fatal hit-and-run accident in 2019.

Ivonne Guajardo, 33, was sentenced to seven years in the Texas Department of Corrections on Dec. 6, according to Cameron County records.

Guajardo was facing charges of accident involving death and manslaughter following an auto-pedestrian accident that left 46-year-old Willie Lee Williams dead.

According to previous ValleyCentral reports, just after midnight on July 21, 2019, Williams was struck by a vehicle at the 2200 block of W. Expressway 83 as he walked to work.

Guajardo turned herself in to police after an arrest warrant was issued by San Benito Municipal Court Judge Benjamin Yudesis.

According to records, Guajardo entered a cold plea on Oct. 28 on the one count of accident involving death. Her sentence will include credit for time served, records show.