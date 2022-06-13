WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas DPS is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Sunday evening.

According to authorities, an initial investigation showed a white 2009 Ford F-150, occupied by one female driver, was traveling southbound on FM 800 south of Business 83 in Harlingen.

At about 6:40 p.m., the driver of the Ford went into a left side skid and left the right side of the road. The truck rolled over multiple times, causing the driver to be ejected.

The driver, Alma Garcia-Garcia, 57, a resident of Harlingen, died from her injuries at the scene.

Troopers said Garcia was not secured by a safety belt. Authorities are further investigating this fatal crash.