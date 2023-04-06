HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen woman was arrested after authorities found 57 pounds of cocaine in her vehicle as she was driving near Kingsville, documents revealed.

Grisel Lozoya was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to federal records.

A criminal complaint revealed that at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday, the Kleberg County Task Force conducted a “probable cause traffic stop” on a 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by Lozoya for speeding near Kingsville.

A K9 alerted officers to a compartment under the back passenger seat. Authorities searched the compartment and found 22 bundles of a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine.

In total, the bundles weighed 57.7 pounds, the complaint stated.

HSI special agents interviewed Lozoya, who admitted she was “employed to transport narcotics by a drug trafficking organization for financial gain,” the document read.

Lozoya has a detention hearing scheduled for April 10 and is being held without bond, records indicate.