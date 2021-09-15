Harlingen woman appointed to TSTC System board of regents

AUSTIN (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott appointed a Harlingen woman to the Texas State Technical College System board of regents.

TSTC is a high education institution that offers courses for “technical vocational education for which there is demand within the State of Texas,” according to its website.

Lizzy de la Garza Putegnat was appointed to the board, meanwhile, Abbott reappointed Tony Abad and Curtis Cleveland.

Dela Garza Putegnat worked for the Brownsville Economic Development Council, Fortune Global 500 company, Leadership Brownsville Board of Directors, where she held leadership roles.

She currently serves as a board president of the Rio Grande Valley Linking Economic and Academic Development, a Trustee of the Business Development Fund of Texas, and is a member of the Industry Advisory Committee for the Rio South Texas Economic Council.

De la Garza Putegnat received a Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy from Duke University.