HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will be opening its newest location in Cameron Crossings Shopping Center.

The Harlingen Economic Development Corporation announced the project on social media Thursday evening.

The sports bar features Louisiana-inspired dishes combined with sports and entertainment.

According to Harlingen EDC, the restaurant will create over 50 jobs and generate approximately $1 million in local sales tax for the city in a 10-year span.

The Cameron Crossings Shopping Center is located on 101 Bass Pro Drive.

The project is expected to break ground this year.