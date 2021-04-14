Harlingen to Monterrey flight coming in May

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Valley International Airport will soon offer a nonstop flight to Monterrey from Harlingen.

Bi-weekly flights from Harlingen to Monterrey will begin on Thursday, May 6 through Mexico’s Viva Aerobus service.

Tickets will be on sale for as low as $79 for the flights.

“Providing nonstop jet service between Monterrey, MX and the Rio Grande Valley VIA Harlingen, opens up connecting destinations in Mexico for our passengers at very competitive prices,” said Marv Esterly, Director of Aviation at Valley International Airport.

Beginning May 6, flights will be available every Thursday and Sunday.

According to a release, this effort will provide travelers with an abundance of opportunity as Viva Aerobus provides more than 30 domestic routes within Mexico from Monterrey.