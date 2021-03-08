Harlingen to host second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. The World Health Organization Monday Feb. 15, 2021, granted an emergency authorization to the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca, a move that should allow its partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to stop the pandemic.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — On March 12, the city of Harlingen will host a second dose COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic at the Harlingen Convention Center.

This clinic is only for the 1,000 people that received the first dose of the Moderna Vaccine at the Harlingen Convention Center on February 12.

The time of arrival depends on the color of the wristband each resident has. Those with a yellow wristband will arrive from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Those with a green wristband will arrive from 9 a.m. to noon.

Each of the 1,000 people registered has a guaranteed spot, and there is no need to line up early, according to a press release.

Access to the Harlingen Convention Center will be through Brazil Road off of Spur 54. No overnight parking will be permitted and Brazil Road will be closed until 5 a.m. Everyone must be lined up no later than 10 a.m.

Credit: City of Harlingen’s website

Residents are asked to arrive with their COVID-19 vaccine card issued on Feb. 12. If the person lost it, they will still receive their vaccine, but the process will take longer in order to verify the information.