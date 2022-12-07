HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen is partnering with the Harlingen Convention Center to bring residents an inaugural Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 9 at the Harlingen Convention Center located on 701 Harlingen Heights Drive.

Norma Sepulveda, Mayor of Harlingen will commence the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. followed by a ribbon cutting by Harlingen City Commission.

The event will include family friendly activities such as ornament decorating and writing a letter to Santa.