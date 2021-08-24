Harlingen to host food distribution Aug. 25

HARLINGEN, Texas — The City of Harlingen announced a food distribution Wednesday, Aug. 25 at the Harlingen Soccer Complex.

The city said distribution will take place from 9 a.m to 11 a.m. Masks and ID is required and everyone is welcome to attend.

The city is holding food distribution through the remainder of the year. The endeavor began in April 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued to consistently hold two food distribution events each month.

Following this event, the events will take place on September 8, October 13, November 10, and December 8.