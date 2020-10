HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Harlingen will be having a food distribution on two days in October.

The first distribution will take place on October 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The second food distribution will be taking place on October 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Both food distributions are set at the Harlingen Sports Complex, located at 4515 E. Harrison.

The city adds masks and an identification is required.