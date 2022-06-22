HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen will be administering boosters and first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for children this week.
From 1 to 5 p.m. today and 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, the Harlingen Health Department will host a clinic for children 6 months and older to receive the Baby Pfizer and Baby Moderna vaccines, according to the city’s Facebook page.
The clinic is located at 502 E. Tyler Street.
Baby Pfizer is a three-dose series with the second being administered one month after the first. A third dose is recommended eight weeks after the second.
The Baby Moderna vaccine is a two-dose series to be administered 28 days apart.
Vaccines offered at the clinic are as follows:
- First and second doses of Pfizer for children 6 months and older.
- First and second doses of Moderna for children 6 months and older.
- Johnson and Johnson for those 18 and older.
- Boosters of Pfizer for children 5 and older.
- Boosters of Moderna for those 18 and older.
- Boosters of Johnson and Johnson for those 18 and older.
- Second boosters of Pfizer and Moderna for those 50 and older and 12 and older if immunocompromised.
- Second boosters of Johnson and Johnson for those 50 and older.