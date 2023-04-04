HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Parks and Recreation is calling all chefs and food lovers to join their Cinco de Mayo taco cook-off event.

Viva Streets Taco Cook-Off is a multi-entertainment event that will include vendors, competition a 5k run and a social bike ride.

“Viva Streets is something that we do every year to bring out the community,” Christina Mendiola, Park Supervisor for the City of Harlingen said.

Categories of the cook-off include salsas, bistec, Mexican street tacos and vegetarian.

“It’s really just a fun event for the community to come out and be active but also have, you know, amenities of the park and plus food trucks, live music,” Mendiola said.

The free community event will from 6 to 10 p.m., Friday, May 5 at the city’s newly renovated park, Lon C. Hill Park, located on 1217 Fair Park Blvd in Harlingen.

The deadline for participants to register in the taco cook-off is Friday, April 28.