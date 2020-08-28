Harlingen to host census count and drive-thru barbecue

HARLINGEN, Texas – The City of Harlingen announcing a census drive beginning Aug. 31 through Sept. 5. Harlingen residents that have not filled out the 2020 Census will have the chance to win one of six laptops.

The city urges residents that have been putting off the census to stop by the Harlingen Public Library during normal business hours, fill out the census and register to be entered into the raffle.

One winner will be selected daily. The city said if residents go on the first day, their names will remain in the raffle for the six days of the event.

On Sept. 12, the city will hold a drive-thru barbecue at the Harlingen Sports Complex. Harlingen residents that drive-thru and fill out the census will get free barbecue plates, said the city’s release.

The week-long census drive and the drive-thru barbecue are only for people who live within the Harlingen city limits.

Harlingen Census Drive – Raffle

August 31- September 5, 2020

Harlingen Public Library 410 ‘76 Drive

Monday -Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Harlingen Census Drive -Thru BBQ