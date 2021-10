FILE – This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo shows vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at a temporary clinic in Exeter, N.H. In September, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved extra doses of Pfizer’s original COVID-19 vaccine after studies showed it still works well enough against the delta variant. And the FDA is weighing evidence for boosters of the original Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen Health Department will administer the 1st and 2nd doses of the Pfizer and Moderna. The Johnson & Johnson will also be given.

For boosters:

The city said Pfizer for those age 65 and older, 18 and older with underlying medical conditions.

Moderna for age 18 and older with underlying medical conditions. 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings.

Johnson & Johnson for 18 and older.