Harlingen to hold four vaccine clinics this week

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

HALRINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The City of Harlingen will be hosting four COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week. The city has partnered with Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District to distribute the Pediatric Pfizer Vaccine to children five to 11 years old.

Two of the four clinics will be specifically for children, parents, and teachers at HCISD. Pediatric Pfizer Vaccines will be administered at Long Elementary and Travis Elementary from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 18.

Long Elementary is located at 2601 North 7th street. Travis Elementary is located at 600 East Polk. The booster, 1st ,or 2nd dose of the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson will also be available here.

On Wednesday, November 17, the Pfizer, Moderna, & Johnson & Johnson vaccines and boosters will be administered at the Harlingen Health Department located at 502 E. Tyler from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Saturday, November 20, the Pfizer, Moderna, & Johnson & Johnson vaccines and boosters will be administered at Harlingen Convention Center located at 701 Harlingen Heights from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cameron County residents are eligible to get a $50 gift card for getting the first dose of any of the COVID-19 vaccines. Cameron County children ages five to 11 are also eligible.

For more information on where you can find a COVID 19 vaccine, click here.