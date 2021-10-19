Harlingen to hold drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen, along with several agencies, will be holding a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Harlingen Convention Center.

The City of Harlingen paired with Valley Baptist Medical Center Harlingen, South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District to organize the clinic.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will all be available, according to the news release from the City of Harlingen.

The vaccine availabilities are listed below:

Pfizer vaccine:

First and second dose for those 12 years and older.

Pfizer booster:

Individuals 65 years and older.

Individuals 18 years and older with underlying medical conditions.

Individuals who are at increased risk for exposure, such as first responders.

Moderna vaccine:

First and second dose for those 18 years and older.

Third dose is available for individuals with compromised immune systems.

Johnson & Johnson:

First dose for those 18 years and older

The City of Harlingen’s Incentive Program remains in effect until Oct. 31, providing a $50 gift certificate to Cameron County residents who get the first dose of any of the vaccines, per the release.