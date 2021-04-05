Harlingen to distribute 3,000 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday, the City of Harlingen will distribute 3,000 first doses of the Moderna Vaccine.

To register, residents must be at least 18 years old and pick up a wristband on Tuesday, April 6, at the Harlingen Convention Center starting at 8 a.m. No overnight parking is allowed.

To access the wristband distribution, residents are asked to enter the Harlingen Convention Center through Brazil Road off of Spur 54. (See photo below)

The doses will be distributed on Wednesday, April 7 at the Harlingen Convention Center from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 10 a.m. to noon.