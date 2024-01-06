HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen teacher speaks on her published book inspired by her family.

Photo by: Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral

Monica Velasquez, author of “The Wait Until Sunday Pan Dulce,” said she was inspired by her family traditions and gatherings that feature a side of Sunday pan dulce.

“My mother-in-law brings a big jug of coffee and we sit around the table, reminiscing about memories that we had and everyone is awaiting the pan dulce,” Velasquez said.

She added she wrote the story alongside her daughter, and they finished the book in an hour.

Velasquez said the moment she mentioned the title to her students, she showed excitement and even talked about their favorite pan dulce.

The book is sold on Amazon.