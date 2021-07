HARLINGEN, Texas — The Harlingen Public Library and South Texas Literacy Coalition invite the public to join them for “Harlingen Storywalk”.

There will be over 1,000 free books, 10 local children’s authors, community information booths, and more according to the city.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lake Harlingen.