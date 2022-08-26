HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – With high school football kicking off this week – we are launching Cheerleader Challenge.

Every week we will select a cheer squad and give them the opportunity to show their school spirit at a local business.

Today, the Harlingen South cheerleaders got to spread some school spirit ahead of Friday night’s Bird Bowl.

They used streamers, decorated the windows, and posted signs through the Charlie Clark Nissan dealership in Harlingen.

At the end of the regular football season will get to vote for the best decorations. The best decoration is the winner of our Cheerleader Challenge.