Harlingen shooting leaves one dead, two in hospital

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A shooting at Harlingen apartments left one dead and two injured, according to police.

Harlingen PD told ValleyCentral the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the Sunshine Village Apartments, near the intersection of Sam Houston Drive and U.S. 77 Sunshine Strip.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and two are in the hospital seeking treatment, according to police.

No names have been released, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Harlingen Police Department at (956) 216-5401 or the Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.

Iris Karami contributed to this report.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as information becomes available.