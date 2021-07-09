Harlingen scheduling food distribution events through end of 2021

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Harlingen is planning to distribute food to those who need it every month throughout 2021.

Food Bank RGV and Harlingen have paired up to continue food distributions for the rest of the year.

This endeavor began in April 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued to consistently hold two food distribution events each month.

According to a release, more than 900 thousand pounds of food have been distributed to over 17,500 families in the community.

The next food distribution event will take place on July 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Harlingen Soccer Complex.

Following this event, the events will take place on August 11 and 25, September 8, October 13, November 10, and December 8.