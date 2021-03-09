Harlingen schedules COVID-19 vaccine clinic for second dose

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Harlingen will be having a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to administer the second dose to those who received the first dose on February 12 at the Harlingen Convention Center.

The clinic will take place on March 12 at the same location. Those who received a yellow wristband will be scheduled from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., and those who received a green wristband are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“If you lost the card, you can still get the vaccine but it will take longer as the information will have to be verified electronically,” said the release.

The city mentions there is no need to line up early as each of the 1,000 individuals are guaranteed a shot.

Access to the Harlingen Convention Center will be through Brazil Road off of Spur 54. Overnight parking will not be allowed and Brazil Road will be closed until 5 a.m. Everyone must be lined up no later than 10 a.m., said the release.

The Harlingen Convention Center is located at at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive.