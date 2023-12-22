HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is finding new ways to save money.

City officials will stop using contractors for some projects and have city crews do the work.

Earlier this year, the city commission was looking at offers from private contractors for the construction of a trail at Lon C. Hill Park.

Harlingen Parks and Recreation Director Javier Mendez says the lowest bid they received was $1.2 million.

“The project is going to be just 10 feet wide concrete trail. And it’s gonna wrap around the back end of the of that park,” Mendez said.

City leaders say they are going to complete the project without the help of outside contractors and use city workers.

Now, the project will cost the city $300,000.

“We’re gonna do all the work in house with the assistance of our Public Works Department,” Mendez said. “And then we’re also we’re going to put lighting, which would be solar lighting.”

With the money saved, Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda says they can use the funds to construct another trail in Vestal Park.

“If we, as a city, can take on some of that work with the amazing workers that we have within the department in the City of Harlingen to cut cost, then that is what we’re going to do because it’s the responsible thing to do. We want to be good stewards of taxpayer money,” Sepulveda said.

Sepulveda says they plan on working on more trails in the city to have them all connect eventually.

“Every possible way that we can to ensure that individuals, residents that live in our community have access to the trails,” Sepulveda said.

Sepulveda says city officials will be looking at future projects to see if it is possible to do the work without hiring private contractors.

The Lon C. Hill trail will have 42 solar panel lights, which would also save the city money on electricity.

This is the first time these lights would be installed on a trail in the city.