Harlingen man warns against fraud calls claiming to be Publishers Clearing House

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas — A Harlingen resident warns the public about someone posing as Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes. The Better Business Bureau as well warning the public of fraudulent calls claiming to be the well known sweepstakes organization.

Joseph Hagins said he received a phone call saying he won $18 million from Publishers Clearing House. Hagins believed this to be legitimate until he received a call from Jamaica.

He was told in order to receive his money he first had to pay documentation and registration fees. That raised a red flag about how Publishers Clearing House works.

“Every research said no, no, no they never ask for money. They are into giving money, not receiving money. If they are asking for money, chances are it’s a scam,” said Hagins.

The Better Business Bureau said other red flags include the caller requesting money, personal information from bank accounts or credit cards.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday