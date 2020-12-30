Harlingen man warns against fraud calls claiming to be Publishers Clearing House

HARLINGEN, Texas — A Harlingen resident warns the public about someone posing as Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes. The Better Business Bureau as well warning the public of fraudulent calls claiming to be the well known sweepstakes organization.

Joseph Hagins said he received a phone call saying he won $18 million from Publishers Clearing House. Hagins believed this to be legitimate until he received a call from Jamaica.

He was told in order to receive his money he first had to pay documentation and registration fees. That raised a red flag about how Publishers Clearing House works.

“Every research said no, no, no they never ask for money. They are into giving money, not receiving money. If they are asking for money, chances are it’s a scam,” said Hagins.

The Better Business Bureau said other red flags include the caller requesting money, personal information from bank accounts or credit cards.