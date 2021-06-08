Harlingen resident arrested for sexual assault of a child

PRIMERA, Texas (KVEO)—A Harlingen resident was arrested after Primera police received a report of a sexual assault of a child.
Cameron County detention officer arrested for attempted smuggling
According to police, Robert Galvan, 31, turned himself to authorities on Friday.
The victims told a relative that a friend of the family had sexually assaulted them when they were younger.
Tearful reunion after mom saw photo of daughter at US border
Both victims were interviewed at a local Child Advocate Center, according to police.
The victims stated the assault took place at their home when they were 6 years old and identified Galvan as the person responsible.
The victims also stated Galvan would sexually assault time every time they were left alone with him.
Carnival plans first US cruises for vaccinated guests despite new Texas law prohibiting ‘vaccine passports’
Galvan’s bond was set at $250,000.