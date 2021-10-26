Harlingen repairs parts of Arroyo Trail damaged by heavy rainfall

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen announced the temporary closure of a section of the Arroyo Trail, northeast of Arroyo Park, to cyclists and runners.

The city said due to the recent heavy rains a section of the trail has eroded. The city is asking trail users to observe the construction signage and equipment that will operate in the area.

A barricade will be put in place to restrict the public from entering the construction area while crews work to complete the repairs, said the city.

According to the city, the trail will remain closed until further notice.